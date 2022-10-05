Members of the Palestine Police Department, along with Palestine Fire Department, Palestine Regional Medical Center EMS and Sheriff Rudy Flores were out in full-force Tuesday night to visit with residents of Palestine for National Night Out.
There were eight scheduled neighborhood and organizational block parties with lots of food and fun held throughout the city of Palestine this year.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and cosponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department in partnership with the Palestine Fire Department and PRMC-EMS. The Palestine Police Department has been hosting National Night Out for over ten years, however, the past two year’s events have been smaller due to the COVID pandemic.
“This year was our first real post-Covid National Night Out and it was better than ever,” said Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “We are seeing lots of participation in our neighborhoods and that’s what it’s all about. We visit these block parties and get to meet so many new people. It’s important that the residents know who we are and that we are here for them. In turn, they always go out of their way to show their support for us and that they have our backs as well.”
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Sheriff Flores said he was able to visit four different locations for this year’s event.
“At each place the turnout was great,” Flores said. “The interaction between the community and the first responders was extremely positive. The highlight of the evening was watching the kids enjoy themselves. This is something I look forward to each year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.