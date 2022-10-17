Complaints about books, curriculum skyrocket in Texas

AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency has received twelve times as many complaints regarding school curriculum and inappropriate books than it did the year prior, according to public information requests obtained by CNHI News.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, TEA received two complaints within its jurisdiction regarding inappropriate educational material; during the 2021-22 fiscal year, that number jumped to 24.
Most of the recent complaints focused on available books with explicit materials while others accused educators of pushing critical race theory.
Most also came in November and December 2021, soon after state Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, released a list of 850 books he said could make students feel uncomfortable. In a letter, Krause directed all public school districts to provide him with details on the number of books and the amount of money spent to purchase the books on his list. He was quickly criticized for including books that predominantly reflected LGBTQIA and person-of-color narratives. Krause did not respond to inquiries for this story.
Nonetheless, it sparked greater parent participation into student curriculum and materials.
“The content of several of the books on the list are extremely adult, graphic, sexist, violent, etc. … The selection of several of the books are not only in poor taste and the content shocking & racy for adult readers, let alone minds that are not fully developed,” said one TEA complaint dated October 2021.
“My (child) and any other impressionable (redacted) graders’ exposure to this text is completely unacceptable. I don’t know if I would want any of my children under 18 years of age reading this,” read another. “At a minimum, my expectation is that my (child) is owed an apology from every one of you, counseling from (Leander) ISD on this exposure, and I expect a formal apology and address of corrective action you will make to see that text similar to this never reaches the eyes of our children again.”
DISTRICT COMPLAINTS
While there has been a rise in complaints to TEA, several school districts within the CNHI News reporting area said they received few if any complaints about their school’s curriculums and materials.
Palestine ISD, Westwood ISD and Grapeland ISD reported that there have been no complaints filed during the past two years, adding that all reported concerns are reviewed by campus staff and instructional services personnel, a policy that has not changed in recent years.
Huntsville ISD said it removed four books — "Olive's Ocean by Kevin Henkes, "Top 10" by Katie Cotungno, "Lawn Boy" by Gary Paulson, and "Me, Earl & the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews — last school year but did not receive any complaints that prompted the decision.
The Greenville ISD school board opted to update its library materials policy due to feedback from parents. The amendments explicitly state that parents “hold an essential role in the education of their children,” and add definitions under the state’s penal code against the “sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor.” It also made a list of books available to parents online. Both changes are inline with TEA recommendations made in April.
TEA officials said all complaints they have received on inappropriate instruction materials for the last two completed school years have been closed.
PLAYING POLITICS
Virginia Snodgrass Rangel, an associate professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at the University of Houston, said she is not surprised school boards have made amendments.
School board meetings tend to be boring, rarely-attended events, so when multiple parents do show up lodging complaints, it gets the attention of the members. Additionally, school board election turnout rates are so low that even as few as 100 votes can impact the election.
“If you're the school board, and you have parents showing up and shouting at you, you either need to act or you're not going to be reelected in the next cycle, and that's part of what we're seeing,” Snodgrass Rangel said.
But she made clear that she believes those speaking out on the issue are only a vocal minority.
“I think they're louder than they are large in terms of their numbers,” she said. “What polls suggest is that most parents think that their schools, their kids’ education is fine, and they're not concerned about these issues.”
Rebecca Deen, a political science professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, said she believes the reason the issue has made its way to larger conversations is because it is top-of-mind for many social conservatives, which has led politicians and school boards to notice. In the instance with Krause, Deen said she believes he was responding to what he perceives to be a popular topic among his base of supporters.
“And it's also getting attention,” she added.
But as far as the topic taking the lead come next session, Deen said she is not so sure, adding that it depends on the results of the Nov. 8 election. Deen said if Republicans find themselves with large margins, that may fuel them to take on a more conservative agenda, including discussion around school curriculum. If the results are more narrow, that may cool the momentum.
She added that with the short amount of time lawmakers have in Austin and the amount of work that needs to be done, there are several topics that may pull attention.
Even so, she noted that the Republican-lead Texas legislature has pushed more toward decreasing municipal flexibility, a move contrary to the GOP platform of local control. She said those moves are typically geared toward reigning in Democratic municipalities, and is a game more “about politics rather than ideology,” but she said if state leaders find that a progressive district moves to expand book access and there is a political gain in highlighting this, she could see Texas lawmakers move to address books.
Deen added that debates over Texas school curriculum are not new and can be traced back to the early 20th century with conversations about evolution should be taught in schools.
“It might be very contemporary, but the concerns have risen up over time over and over and over again,” she said.
INDOCTRINATING CHILDREN
Johnathan Gooch, communications director for Equality Texas, a statewide political advocacy organization for the LGBTQIA community, noted that targeting books written for the LGBTQIA or person-of-color community can be detrimental to young people.
“These books are so valuable to queer young people because they reflect their lives,” Gooch said. “They tell stories of queer young people, of queer adults; They show them that a healthy successful life is possible as a queer adult, that it's possible to be queer and have a full and healthy, vibrant life.”
He added that many of Krause’s targeted books do not have any sexual content in them, and that those that do are written for young adults. He added that while some books may depict scenes of violence or sexual violence, shielding teenagers from that may not be productive.
“I know that those are difficult topics to discuss, but they're also very real topics that reflect the very real pain that so many people experience,” Gooch said. “I think it's important that we be able to have healthy conversations with children about the darker aspects of life.”
Other TEA complaints also focused on the teaching of CRT.
Critical race theory is a university-level idea and a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
Snodgrass Rangel, of UofH, said in her research she has found the accusations that schools are teaching children that “white people are terrible and that white men are even worse, and trying to indoctrinate kids about homosexuality and gender identity” are completely baseless.
“It's a boogeyman that doesn't exist,” she said.
In particular, Snodgrass Rangel said school administrators and teachers have told her that they do not have enough time to get through required learning standards, let alone have time to teach extra lessons.
“I think that parents are getting worked up or being led to get worked up over things that really aren't happening in our schools,” Snodgrass Rangel said. “I think that if parents went in and saw what teachers were doing, they would be generally very happy.”
FINDING MIDDLE GROUND
According to a recent report by PEN America, Texas has banned more books than any other state.
The report found that Texas school leaders banned 801 books across 22 school districts, with 174 titles banned at least twice. The organization defined a ban as any action taken against a book based on its content as a result of a challenge, administrative decision or in response to action by lawmakers.
For example, the Keller Independent School District, just north of Fort Worth, removed 41 book titles that were challenged last school year ahead of the current one. Those titles include all versions of the Bible and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” a book that is often cited by parents, including those who complained to the TEA, as including inappropriate content. “Gender Queer” depicts the author’s journey of gender identity and sexual orientation.
The district also adopted new library content guidelines to make decisions more uniform.
Summer Crow, a KISD mom who is active in the movement, said she is using the guidelines to flag other books that may be deemed inappropriate, as parents are currently taking it upon themselves to identify books.
But the ultimate goal for Crow is not to rid libraries of books or even for parents to be the gatekeepers, she said. Instead, she is making a concerted effort to push for warning labels — similar to what is presented before a movie — to be placed in or on books, advising any potential reader of its contents.
She said oftentimes, the inclusion of explicit content is not made known to the reader when reading the back cover, to which they could be triggered when they reach that portion of the book.
Crow said she is especially targeting the inclusion of these labels on public school library books and said she believes this is an achievable middle ground, needing only buy-in from the TEA, who would in turn pressure publishers to include the warning.
“I don’t think it’s difficult for us to require TEA or for parents to require them to label books with content warnings,” Crow said. “This would provide an initial check to school librarians, administrators, teachers and the readers themselves, as to if the book will have content that is not appropriate for some readers.”
She said with these labels, school personnel can keep better track of the kinds of books they are providing to students. And if parents still want their children to have access to these books, they can find them in a public library or purchase them themselves.
“In the end, (the books) might just be recategorized as a different age level, or maybe decided that they don't belong in the public school system (in that) it is not appropriate for schools to be the ones who provide them to the minors,” Crow said.
