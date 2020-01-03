Four concerned Elmwood citizens requested that the county verify contractual obligations before releasing funds to the Elmwood Volunteer Fire Department on Monday.
Richard Sanders, Darrin Cooper, Doreen Jones and Paul Stephenson all raised questions about how the board of the Elmwood Fire Department conducts business.
Sanders said they were denied membership to the department for the sole purpose of being blocked from running for positions on the board of the fire department, which is voted on by the community.
“We think they are committing election fraud by denying our membership and keeping them from voting or running for office,” said Sanders. “We also believe they are violating county law by not getting competitive bids to maintain their equipment.
“Most of their bids go to one bidder and one bidder only and that’s because two of the board members work at the facility where the equipment is going.”
Sanders told the court no one on the department is trained or equipped to enter a burning structure and have been told that it is their policy not to enter
“If your house is on fire and your loved one is inside, they will not go in,” he said. “Because they are not equipped and they are not trained. We brought this up many, many times.”
Sanders told the court he and his wife joined the department as volunteers earlier this year.
“Not feeling safe to go on fire calls without training, we requested that the department pay for us to go to fire school in June,” said Sanders. “We were denied and decided to pay for our own way.
“After attending fire school, we decided to go to the department and compare the gear we were trained on to the gear the department had. Much of the department’s gear is out of date, and out of inspection.”
Despite having $100,000 in the bank, Sanders said, they don’t have any Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, that meets code – 95 % of their equipment doesn’t meet specification which is ten years or newer and in good working order.
After seeking help from the Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office, Sanders, with no other real recourse, requested that the court not fund the Elmwood Volunteer Fire Department with their contracted funds, approved earlier this year, until they meet their contractual obligations and compliant with all state and county laws and until they allow all citizens the right to membership and to run for the board if they should so desire.
He also requested that the court send a letter for the department to delay their February election until such time that denied members could renew their membership and get their names on the ballot if they should so choose.
Sanders reported that members of the board have said that the department is a “club” instead of a 501 (3) c entity and that they could run their meetings any way they see fit.
Jones reported to the court that she had attended a meeting and when she stated, “Maybe I won’t pay my dues,” a member of the fire department board then threatened her with, “Then maybe we won’t come to your house if it’s on fire.”
She also showed them a letter from the court showing that her membership dues paid by check were sent back with a letter stating that her membership was denied.
Stephenson, who is a former treasurer for the department, reported that after asking questions about the organization’s paperwork, including the title to an ambulance, that the department no longer has, with no bill of sale, and a title still registered to the department through the state registry, he was removed from his position on the board as Treasurer in September and replaced. Stephenson informed the court that board positions were to be voted on by the community, not the board.
Stephenson, also had a letter denying his, and/or his wife’s dues dated Nov. 20.
The letter stated:
“We appreciate your interest in paying membership dues to be a part of the Elmwood VFD, with check number 1479 for $20, which the department is returning to you certified mail. Unfortunately the VFD board has discussed and decided that we will not be able to accept your dues and renew your membership due to unsettled issues and disruptions in the department. We wish you well as part of the community.”
No action was taken by the Commissioners Court.
After the meeting, Cooper, Sanders, Jones and Stephenson told the Herald-Press, they are all appreciative of everything the current volunteers have done in their roles as volunteers for the community, they simply want things done right and fair.
“We want them to do things as approved by their most recent set of approved by-laws, as they agreed to do, to allow all Elmwood citizens to be members and to allow us to get our names on the ballot to run for the board,” said Sanders. “If we don’t win, then so be it, but at least allow us the opportunity to run.
“We also want them to do things safely.”
Elmwood Fire Department President Tom Jones stated that he was working on his ranch at the time he was called on Friday afternoon and too busy to answer questions, stating, “Little lady, you can’t just call people up and expect them to answer questions.” He also stated that he didn’t feel comfortable addressing or answering questions without another member of the fire department with him.
Despite an attempt to contact and speak with the Elmwood Fire Chief, Clyde Cunningham, the Herald-Press was unable to make a connection.
The next meeting of the Elmwood Volunteer Fire Department is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Elmwood Fire Department. The Elmwood VFD is located at 110 ACR 4452 in Palestine.
The Elmwood Fire Department extends an open invitation to the community on its Facebook page to attend these meetings.
