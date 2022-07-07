There is only one way to crank up the July heat and that is by showing off the hottest cars and trucks in East Texas. Each year, the most finely crafted cars, trucks and bikes are on display under the July sun.
Saturday, July 9, car enthusiasts are invited to tour and take part in the judging of an array of classic, vintage, current-model cars, SUVs and motorcycles.
It's all part of the Congo Truck Club's 18th annual Truck, Car & Bike Show, being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Amazing Cravings “Jewel’s Way,” located at 1101 W. Palestine Ave. in Palestine.
“This year’s show is going to be one of our biggest yet,” said club Vice President Garland Wilson. “We have participants coming in from Dallas, Tyler and all across Texas.”
Unlike some auto shows, this one is free to the public.
The $25 entry fee for the awards competition raises money for the club's scholarship fund and other community donations.
The club supports college scholarships, local Girl Scout troops, church functions, Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to the needy, Christmas toys for children, clothes and school supplies for disadvantaged children and families.
“We have always strived to nourish the spirit of the community by supporting and donating to various charities,” Wilson said. “Congo Truck Club is always ready to assist those in need whenever possible.”
Registration runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards presented at 4 p.m.
This year's categories are:
• Truck models: Pre-1959, 1960-1972, 1973 -1987, 1988 and up. Mini-trucks also will be judged.
• Car models: Pre-1959, 1960-1972, 1973-1987, and 1988 and up.
• Pro Street, Antique, Street Rods, and Under–Construction.
• SUV's, Imports, Motorcycles and other.
The show will present first and second-place trophies, along with Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint and Best Interior.
There also will be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the 50/50 drawing are two for $1.
The Congo Truck Club was organized by Palestine residents Lawrence Reed and Garland Wilson in 1995.
The nonprofit organization participates in local parades and events. It meets at 3 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.
For more information, contact Garland Wilson at 903-729-7493 (home), or 903-731-3840 (cell), or President Lawrence Reed at 903-731-0106.
