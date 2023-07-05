This weekend car enthusiasts can enjoy looking at some of the hottest cars and trucks in East Texas. Each year, finely crafted cars, trucks and bikes are on display under the July sun for the Congo Truck Club's annual Truck, Car & Bike Show.
Saturday, July 8, car enthusiasts are invited to tour and take part in the judging of an array of classic, vintage, current-model cars, SUVs and motorcycles being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ben E. Keith Parking Lot, 2019 W. Oak St in Palestine.
“Participation in this Trucks, Cars and Bike Show is a great way to show support for our community,” said Congo Truck Club co-founder Garland Wilson. “From the beginning, we have strived to nourish the spirit of the community by supporting and donating to various charities.”
Wilson shared that every year the club gives two college scholarships, supports church functions and events, provides Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to the needy and Christmas toys for children among.
Unlike some auto shows, this one is free to the public.
The $25 entry fee for the awards competition raises money for the club's scholarship fund and other community donations.
Registration runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards presented at 4 p.m.
This year's categories are:
• Truck models: Pre-1959, 1960-1972, 1973 -1987, 1988 and up. Mini-trucks also will be judged.
• Mini trucks
• Car models: Pre-1959, 1960, 1972, 1973, 1987, and 1988 and up.
• Pro Street: Antique, Street Rods and Under–Construction.
• Other: SUV's, Imports and Motorcycles.
The show will present first and second-place trophies, along with Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint and Best Interior.
There also will be a 50/50 raffle. The tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $1 each.
Food trucks and other vendors will be on site.
This event is being sponsored by Ben E. Keith.
The Congo Truck Club was organized by Palestine residents Lawrence Reed and Garland
Wilson in 1995. The nonprofit organization participates in local parades and events. It meets at 3 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.
For more information, contact Garland Wilson at 903-729-7493 (home), or 903-731-3840 (cell).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.