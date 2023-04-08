Anderson County Republicans will welcome Congressman Jake Ellzey as speaker for their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10th at Evangelistic Temple.
Representative Ellzey was recently sworn into his second term in the House of Representatives. In the 118th Congress, he serves on the House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for the allocation of taxpayer dollars. Ellzey was also appointed to work on the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Interior and Environment subcommittees which oversee six of the fifteen executive departments. He also serves on the House Committee for Small Business.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting as Representative Ellzey discusses key legislation.
The Anderson County Republicans meet the second Monday of each month. Evangelistic Temple is located at 3011 N. Loop 256 in Palestine. For more information visit www.andersoncountyrepublicanstexas.org.
