Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Terrell), and family welcome first-daughter Milla, born November 25.

Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Terrell), and wife Alexa Gooden are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Milla Gooden, born Nov. 25, in Athens.

The first daughter of the couple, 7-pound, 3-ounce Milla, joins brother Liam.

“We are so happy to welcome Milla into our family,” Gooden said in a prepared statement. “This blessing will make for a wonderful holiday season in our home.

“We'd like to thank the outstanding medical staff at Athens Hospital. The care they provide is second to none.”

