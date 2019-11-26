Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Terrell), and wife Alexa Gooden are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Milla Gooden, born Nov. 25, in Athens.
The first daughter of the couple, 7-pound, 3-ounce Milla, joins brother Liam.
“We are so happy to welcome Milla into our family,” Gooden said in a prepared statement. “This blessing will make for a wonderful holiday season in our home.
“We'd like to thank the outstanding medical staff at Athens Hospital. The care they provide is second to none.”
