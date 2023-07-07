A crowd of more than 75 enjoyed coffee with U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey Thursday afternoon at The Redlands Hotel Conference Room.
Ellzey opened the event with an overview of what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and enjoyed coffee and conversation with his constituents of Palestine and the surrounding area.
Topics included veterans, healthcare, the border crisis, cartels, high speed rail and imminent domain. Voicing concerns on the current situation in the Ukraine, Ellzey did share his support for sending military weapons to Ukraine, but said he is not in favor of sending troops.
Ellzey also told those in attendance to be very careful about the sources of news and articles they get information from, noting some things are being reported on the web are “patently false” like the reports of the U.S. going to an all digital currency in the immediate future.
Ellzey actively tries to stay in touch with his constituents with coffees and Town Hall phone conferences.
