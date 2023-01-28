The city of Palestine’s Dog Park, located at, corner of N. Church St. and E. Reagan St.,
is opening soon.
“After nearly of year, the dog park will finally be completed,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. “There were unforeseen delays along the way, but it's definitely worth the wait. The park gives owners peace of mind knowing their dogs are playing in a safe space. I absolutely love the new spaces in our parks and encourage our residents to come out and enjoy them.”
“A dog park is something that our community has been asking for a while now,” Mayor Justin Florence said. “As our city continues to grow, we will continue to look for opportunities to improve the quality of life for our community. Our new dog park is a small piece of the puzzle that will help with the overall plan.”
The Palestine City Council approved the development of a dog park during the 2022 budget session. Former Mayor Dana Goolsby was a champion of this project. Goolsby began working with the city staff on the development of this project in 2018. Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith has been a driving force in seeing the project to fruition.
According to Smith, the park will include a large dog area and a small dog area, both with access to water so pet owners can provide fresh water to their dogs and a fenced enclosure.
The park will have a security gate so that pet owners can enter the enclosure without worry of their pet running off and the city will provide a few park benches for the owners to sit, gather and visit while their dogs are able to exercise. Parking will be on the east side.
Smith said the city had budgeted $14,000 for the dog park, but with the cost of materials going up, it could possibly be more.
According to a social media post by the City, additional parts needed to complete the park project were ordered and were expected in this week. The contractor will schedule installation as soon as the parts have been received.
Rules and regulations for the park are being established by the city attorney.
