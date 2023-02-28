Construction nears completion on Carnegie Library renovations

Built in 1914, Palestine’s Carnegie building will soon once again be home to the Palestine Library. Extensive renovation by contractors have made it possible to have a 109-year-old building be ADA compliant, and be used once again for its original purpose.
A private tour was held Monday for members of the Palestine City Council, Chief of Police Mark Harcrow, members of the Friends of the Library and members of the media.
The tour, given by Mark Thacker, a specialist in Commercial and Preservation Architecture, allowed interested officials and board members to see first hand what has been completed so far and what is still needed before opening. Thacker describe the steps that have been taken to repurpose the old library turned office space back into a library.
“It’s good to have the library back home and the new construction will make it much more accessible to the public,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for Palestine.
Raum noted the special collections, located in the Redlands Annex, are open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and by appointment.
The historical marker of the front of the Carnegie states that the first library project began in 1853 as an effort by Judge John Graham Gooch to see a circulating library established in Palestine. He began it by lending his own books.
In the book “Seven Score and Ten,” author and Palestine historian Jack Selden quoted a newspaper article from August 14, 1882, that said, "A library society has been chartered, a considerable number of books donated; a library hall is contracted for and will be completed this fall. There is one regularly organized library society, holding regular weekly public meetings."
According to Seldon, in 1910 a library association was formed. A request was made for a regular city appropriation of $300 a year. Title to association property was transferred to the city. The Carnegie Foundation gave $15,000 for a building, with a stipulation the city provide the site and not spend less than $1,500 a year for maintenance.
The building was dedicated October 21, 1914, and used by the library for 71 years.
The building became a Registered Texas Historical Landmark in 1970. It is one of 13 remaining Carnegie Library buildings in the state of Texas.
Since then, the Carnegie building has been utilized as an office space for the city and a non-profit, for a railroad museum, event space and was a former office for the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist, who built Carnegie Hall in New York, is also the namesake and reason the Carnegie building was built in Palestine.
During the last 18 years of his life, he gave away $350 million, which would be the equivalent of $5.2 billion in 2020, to many charities, foundations and universities. That was almost 90% of his fortune.
Through his philanthropy, Carnegie helped create a network of public libraries across America in the early 1900s.
In Texas, Carnegie donated $645,000 to 31 Texas communities ranging in population from Houston, which had only 44,600 people at the time, to Pecos, which had only 639.
According to historical writer, Bob Bowman, in a column entitled “The Carnegie Libraries” while growing up in Scotland, Carnegie saw his father persuade his fellow weavers to pool a portion of their salaries and buy books, which were read aloud as they worked.
Bowman reported at the age of 12, after his family came to America, Carnegie wrote a letter to the Pittsburgh newspaper, seeking public access to a private library which had been reserved for mechanics and tradesmen.
“Carnegie never forgot the opportunities libraries gave him during his career,” Bowman said.
The article also states that Palestine’s Carnegie is a prairie one-story and basement building with a series of arched windows across the facade.
