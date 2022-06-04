Preliminary work is going on now for extensive renovations of Westwood Junior High School set to begin in September. Voters approved a $38 million bond in November 2021 for the construction to improve the building’s safety and double its space for roughly 320 students in the sixth through eighth grades.
The project will enclose and add to the junior high’s four existing buildings while improving overall safety. The design takes advantage of the original buildings’ solid construction, stable foundations, and load-bearing walls.
Renovations will double the school’s area, adding art and science labs, flexible learning spaces, a new band hall, and a stage with an open area for band concerts, theater performances and award ceremonies.
Westwood Junior High Principal Sonya Brown said that safety is the priority of the building’s redesign. The renovated building will have only one access point through the front doors that can be entered with a key card. The building will be completely enclosed.
The front office will be enclosed with a minimal amount of glass windows at the front office for visibility.
“I do think it’s going to be a whole lot safer,” Brown said. “I think the community’s really going to feel good about the aesthetics of it. They’ve really put a lot of thought into it, and I think that just having the facilities as spacious as they’re going to be gives us a lot more flexibility in the classes we can offer.”
Preparations for the bond election included more than two years of meetings with community leaders and focus groups.
Westwood Superintendent Wade Stanford said the architects incorporated the community’s viewpoints into the building’s design by “respecting the voices that they heard, honoring their thoughts, and trying to stay true to the vision of that committee.”
The project’s architects are Pfluger Architects of Dallas and Fitzpatrick Architects of Tyler and Jackson Construction is the construction manager.
Steve Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick Architects said that updating the original brick with metal panels and additional glazing will improve the look of the school’s existing exterior walls.
"The design strikes a balance between transparency and safety," Fitzpatrick said. "With windows and clerestories, we can bring natural light to educational spaces, and adding wood soffits will warm the facade and create a welcoming feel."
Brown said the construction will not obstruct learning or student activities in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and school will proceed as normal with a new location for bus pick-up and drop-off.
“Students will not be interrupted at all,” Brown said. “We’re hoping that by the next school year we’ll be back to normal.”
Perhaps the biggest difference is that students will not be able to use the locker rooms but will change at the high school during the construction, which is expected to last through early 2024.
“I just think that everybody’s going to be really pleased when they see the end result,” Brown said.
