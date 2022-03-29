The Palestine Independent School District Board of Trustees tackled several important issues at its regular meeting Thursday, including approval of teaching contracts and a calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board approved all recommended policy changes and contract renewals and the hiring of two new teachers.
Important upcoming events are Head Start registration, which begins at the Washington campus this week and a Pre-K round-up begins next month.
STAAR testing begins April 5 and April 7 at Palestine High School for English I and II and continues in other subjects throughout the district in May.
Trustees also discussed enrollment and attendance, policy approvals and the possibility of adopting a nine-week grading period. They also heard a presentation by Principal Sheila Bradley of Washington Early Childhood Center.
The suggested 2022-2023 school calendar was approved with one amendment for an online professional development day on Friday December 23, 2022, instead of Monday, March 13, 2023, due to spring break.
The board also approved several policy updates presented by Suzanne Eiben, assistant superintendent of human resources. The board approved her proposal to allow more administration leaders to accept contract resignations before the end of the school year.
Bradley reported Washington’s enrollment at 236 with room for roughly 20 more students in the Pre-K classes. Her preschool students are making progress in chronological awareness, reading readiness and math.
Bradley told the board that parents must call the campus to make an appointment for registration, which is entirely computer-based.
“There are no paper packets this year,” Bradley said. “That’s why we are inviting parents to the school so we can help them out.”
Chris Kiser, assistant superintendent of instructional services, discussed recommendations from campus committees regarding strategies to boost academic performance. Their recommendation for a change from a six-week to a nine-week grading period could improve student learning due to fewer tests and more opportunities to reteach material.
Superintendent Jason Marshall told the board he supports the change if it makes a difference in student achievement.
“We’re making a renewed commitment to student mastery,” Marshall said. “If this grading period is going to help us, I’m in.”
The board recognized Helena Lara and Aidan Seat as February students of the month and Esther Egbe and Kristen Harris for the same in March. Junior Rotarians include Jennifer Garrett and Tyler Hunt for February and Reagan Sokolowski and Kaylie Florence for March.
Board members present at the meeting include Dyna Tutt, Place 1 Dr. Michael Garcia, Place 2; Jeffrey Schwab, vice president, Place 3; Davi Ingram, secretary, Place 5; Stanley Sokolowski, president, Place 6; Michael Bennett, Place 7; and Marshall. Kurt Herrington, Place 4 was not present.
The school board is conducting a special called meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18. For more information about Palestine ISD visit www.palestineschools.org.
