Palestine Economic Development Executive Director Gayle Cooper resigned Thursday, making her the third high-ranking city official to leave Palestine in the last two months.
Cooper, who came to Palestine after working as Economic Development Corporation Director for Winnsboro, Texas, was named PEDC director in Feb., 2018.
Cooper tended her resignation to interim City Manager Leslie Cloer after an executive meeting of the PEDC Thursday.
Updates to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.