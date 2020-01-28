police sirens
Corsicana's high school campus was locked down at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, after an administrator noticed suspicious activity and apprehended a student entering the campus.

Corsicana Middle School also was placed on a precautionary lockout, as school administrators and law enforcement secured the area and investigated the incident. As of 2 p.m., Corsicana Middle School's lockout had been lifted.

“We are thankful that all students at Corsicana High School are safe after a school administrator swiftly responded to suspicious activity and apprehended a student entering campus,” the school district stated in a Facebook post.

“Upon further investigation, an unloaded gun was found and the student was taken into police custody.”

The investigation is ongoing and the campus will remain on lockdown until a final security check with the Corsicana Police Department is completed.

