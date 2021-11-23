Cotton Patch Cafe, a Texas-inspired, scratch-made restaurant serving Southern classics is honored to debut its modernized look and floor plan at its new Palestine restaurant.
The rebuild of the original Cotton Patch Cafe restaurant, which will sit adjacent to the previous location, was designed to create a turnkey experience for all of the convenient ways guests want to enjoy the Cotton Patch Cafe service they have come to expect.
“We’ve been a proud corporate citizen within the Palestine community for more than two decades,” said Mazen Albatarseh, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe. “Our Palestine location was one of the very first and we are extremely grateful for the love and loyalty we’ve received over the years. We know it’s contributed greatly to our resilience and growth.”
The new design features dedicated kitchen space as well as a separate exterior door to service to-go and delivery orders and create a turnkey experience for staff and guests alike. Modern touches of Cotton Patch Cafe’s signature ‘orange’ and a calm, muted blue color are woven throughout the restaurant decor.
“We are committed to staying true to our values while keeping up with the modern-day needs of our Palestine customers,” Albatarseh said. “Whether guests are dining with us inside, grabbing a to-go order, or enjoying drinks on our dog-friendly covered patio, our goal is to make Cotton Patch Cafe a great experience regardless of how you want to enjoy our menu.“
The new restaurant design will be expanded to Mesquite and Waco locations in 2022.
Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics in its 49 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home, and gives to many local organizations and charities in addition to being a major donor to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch Cafe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
