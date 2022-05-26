Dinner is necessary. Dinner at Cotton Patch Cafe is particularly enjoyable. A nice chicken fried steak with a couple of homestyle sides and a couple of fresh rolls always hits the spot.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 you can enjoy your dinner out – with no dishes to do afterward – and know that you are supporting a great cause. The fundraising dinner service will continue until closing.
The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates, Chapter 991 will join Cotton Patch in Palestine for fundraising efforts benefitting the local chapter.
AVVA Representative Hattie Kitchens is looking forward to a supportive local turnout.
“We would like to invite the community to our fundraiser sponsored by Cotton Patch Café,” Kitchens said. “It will be an evening of great dining that will benefit a great organization.”
Vietnam Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered national veterans’ service organization dedicated to serving veterans of the Vietnam War and their families. Its members served in the American military during the two decades of the Vietnam era, 1961-1975.
The VVA takes a keen interest in the veterans of other conflicts, both older veterans and the young men and women returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.
The organization addresses its concerns and problems, such as chemical exposure, PTSD, readjustment, education and training, and health—the same issues that for so many years troubled Vietnam veterans.
The VVA and AVVA also award scholarships twice a year in the Spring and Fall for upcoming semesters at four-year colleges or universities, junior colleges or a trade school.
Cotton Patch is located at 2036 Crockett Rd in Palestine.
For more information contact Hattie Kitchens at 903-724-9596.
