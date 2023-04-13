Palestine City Council met Monday, April 10 and approved the findings of an audit of the Fiscal Year 2022 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
A representative of Patillo, Brown & Hill, LLP presented the findings to the council. According to the audit, the city's report met or exceeded standards in every category.
The letter of findings presented to the council read "In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, business-type activities, the discretely presented component unit, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the City of Palestine, Texas, as of September 30, 2022, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America."
In addition to the favorable audit, the city was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for the fifth consecutive year.
Mayor Justin Florence had previously recognized the city's financial team for the awards during the last meeting on March 27.
"Thank you so much for a great job," Florence said. "It's not always easy dealing with big numbers and things like that, but you all have done an outstanding job and we are very proud to have you working for our city."
The council also discussed at length an agenda item that had been tabled during the last meeting regarding a specific use permit application for the placement of a manufactured home at 1101 S. Jackson Street by CMH Homes, Inc.
Several residents of the neighborhood in question as well as members of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, which owns property adjacent to the address, attended the meeting as well as the previous meeting to speak against the addition of a manufactured home to the neighborhood.
District 2 Councilwoman Ava Harmon took note of the concerned citizens and moved to deny the permit.
"I know my people in District 2,” Harmon said. “They really want to fix up and take pride in District 2 again, and they are adamantly opposed to having any more manufactured housing. As you can see, most of the people sitting here from District 2 are against it. I haven't seen a single person from the district come here and speak out in favor of it. We have to listen to the people of District 2 who have come here twice now to speak out against it."
During the meeting, the council also approved:
• minutes from the March 27 council meeting,
• expenditures over $25,000,
• the 2023 Swimming Pool Schedule for Steven Bennett Aquatic Center.
• the revised contract with Etex Fiber to provide phone services for thePalestine Public Library at 502 N. Queen Street in the amount of $346.85 per month,
• awarding bid RFP 2023-008 to McGuffey ContractingInc in the amount of $242,840 for asphalt resurfacing on S. Royall Street from AngelinaStreet south to the railroad tracks,
• awarding bid RFP 2023-009 Precision Terrain, LLC. in the amount of $166,070 for the E. Davis Street Drainage Project,
• authorization of the city manager to seek sealed requests for proposals for a limited study of the Surface Water Treatment Plant for taste and odor treatment options,
• and authorization of the city manager to seek sealed bids on labor only for meter installation of 1000 Neptune water meters.
An item authorizing the city manager to accept the Southview Lift Station and Force Main Improvements Preliminary Engineering Report from KSA and to execute a contract with KSA for the design and relocation of the new Southview Lift Station was tabled pending further discussion.
