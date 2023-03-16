Palestine City Council met for a brief regular session on Monday, March 3 focusing primarily on items pertaining to Palestine Economic Development Corporation and the Willow Creek Business Park.
The first order of business was to open the floor for a public hearing to receive comments on the designation of the Willow Creek Business Park Reinvestment Zone for commercial tax abatement pursuant to Texas Tax Code Section 312.201(d). No public comments were received either for or against the designation.
Following the public hearing, the council approved consent items then moved to the regular agenda. The first item, discussion and possible action regarding Chapter 58 Health and Sanitation Services and NET Health Services, was tabled to be discussed at the next Council meeting.
The next item on the agenda was the approval of an ordinance designating the Willow Creek Business Park Reinvestment Zone No. 1 for commercial-industrial tax abatement purposes and making certain findings of fact in accordance with Texas Tax Code Section 312.202. PEDC Director Christophe Trahan explained that the tax abatement is something commonly done by EDCs in order to help businesses get started or to help established businesses expand. Any abatements must be approved by the City Council.
“If I’m not mistaken, one of the reasons Sanderson Farms is here was because of the tax abatement,” said District 5 Councilwoman Krissy Clark.
Following the ordinance approval, the council approved a resolution authorizing a public hearing on April 24, to receive public comments on the approval of a Tax Abatement Agreement with Texas Futura, LLC for a seven-acre parcel of property located in the Willow Creek Business Park Reinvestment Zone No. 1. According to their website, Texas Futura, LLC is a small scale used oil re-refinery focused on sustainability and growth.
The following consent agenda items were approved by the council:
• minutes of the Work Session and Regular Meeting of Feb. 27,
• the Election Services Contract with Anderson County for the May 6, City Officer Election,
• a resolution authorizing continued participation with the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and the payment of five cents per capita to the Atmos Cities Steering Committee to fund regulatory and related activities related to Atmos Energy Corporation,
• a resolution authorizing city representatives in matters pertaining to the city's participation in the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program,
• and a resolution authorizing the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Community Development Fund.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
