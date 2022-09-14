Palestine City Council met on Monday, Sept. 12 and approved a request to amend the current contract with Anderson County Humane Society to increase the city's annual contribution by $10,000 to support operating costs.
Humane Society Treasurer Brenda Beazley addressed the council to explain the current situation for the animal shelter.
“The problems we’re having are nothing different than anyone else is having,” Beazley said. “Expenses have gone up. The cost of food is astronomically high and we’re having staffing costs. The way our expenses have run over, we’ve had to let two staff go because we just can’t afford to keep payroll where it was.”
Beazley went on to explain that the COVID shutdown had kept the shelter from doing their regular fundraising events which severely restricted income.
Police Chief Mark Harcrow stressed the importance of the Humane Society shelter to the city.
“I haven’t seen their financials, but I will tell you that it’s very important to us that they are able to operate,” Harcrow said. “We can’t do it without them. I can only imagine what the cost would be if the city were to set up its own shelter. It would be astronomical.”
After some discussion the council voted unanimously to increase the annual funding to the Humane Society shelter, bringing the total to $35,000.
In other business, the council approved resolutions for 2022 PEDC Downtown Grant Awards for 201 W. Oak, Andrew Warner, At Home Furnishings LLC, in the amount of $3,000, and 213 W. Crawford, The Historic Texas Theater, in the amount of $9,718.
City Manager Teresa Herrera explained that the grant for At Home Furnishings was for signage improvements to the building, while the Texas Theater would be replacing the awning across the front of the historic building.
Other agenda items approved by the council include:
• the consent agenda items,
• authorization of the city manager to execute an Airport Land Lease for hangar 31 at the Palestine Municipal Airport,
• and all new playground equipment at Larry Street Park.
The council also discussed an ordinance amending the city of Palestine Code of Ordinances. The amendment was regarding Chapter 98, Utilities, Article III Rates and Charges. This involved amending Section 98-90 Water Rates, Section 98-91 Wastewater Charges, Section 98-93 Solid Waste Collection Fees and Section 98-94 Disconnection of service for nonpayment providing a saving clause; providing a severability clause; and providing an effective date.
After a lengthy discussion, the council approved the amendment of section 98-93, Solid Waste Collection Fees, and tabled the rest of the proposed amendments for further discussion.
