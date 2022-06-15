Palestine City Council met on Monday, June 13 and approved an ordinance amending the master fee schedule for the Palestine Municipal Airport regarding new leases.
The ordinance was moved to the regular agenda from the consent agenda to facilitate a more in-depth discussion.
Following an explanation from Public Works Director Kevin Olson the council approved the new lease fee schedule for new leases only in order to facilitate the sale of a hangar and a new lease agreement with Flight for Life.
During its regular agenda, the council also approved the sale of four acres in the Willow Creek Business Park to Sanderson Farms and granted a temporary construction easement to facilitate access to the property during construction.
Other agenda items approved by the council included:
• the city manager's report,
• the reappointment of Adam Harding to Civil Service Commission Place 1, with a term to expire June 9, 2025,
• minutes from the work session and regular meeting of May 23,
• expenditures over $25,000,
• extending the award of RFP 2019-003 Independent Audit Services to Frank Campos & Associates CPA Firm to obtain independent audit services for performance of the City’s annual financial audits for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2022 and 2023,
• the purchase of a floating dock for Lower Lake from EZ Dock Texas in the amount of $47,974.40,
• a resolution authorizing the award of professional service provider contracts for the 2022 Rural Economic Development Downtown Revitalization Fund of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Fund to Schaumburg & Polk, Inc.,
• a resolution authorizing the award of professional service provider contract for the 2022 Rural Economic Development Downtown Revitalization Fund of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Traylor & Associates Inc.,
• RFP 2022-010 Chipseal Pavement Surface Treatment For Sanderson Farm Road to L & S Paving in the amount of $66,476,
• the renewal of a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for tasers for the Palestine Police Department in the amount of $45,784.80,
• and RFP 2022-011 Carnegie Library Rehabilitation to Garrett and Associates General Contractors in the amount of $1,703,000.
The council went into closed session to discuss pending and contemplated litigation, the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property and deliberation on the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee including Palestine Economic Development Director, Development Services Director and Finance Director.
The council returned to open session at 6:48 p.m. and approved an extension of lease options on the Willow Creek Business Park until September 30, 2022.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.