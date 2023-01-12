Palestine City Council met for its first regular session of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9.
During the meeting, Fire Chief Shannon Davis presented the council with a request to enter into an agreement with Lexipol to rewrite and update the Palestine Fire Department's policies and procedures manual.
“For several years we’ve been trying to update and get our policies more consistent with the law and regulations and what have you,” Davis said. “We reached out to Lexipol Solutions to help us with our policies. They are pretty much the frontrunners when it comes to risk management for public safety and local government. Basically, we give them our policy, they take out everything that needs to come out and they put everything in there that is consistent with the law. Then they take what may be unique to us as Palestine Fire Department and put that back in.”
Lexipol LLC is a private company based in Frisco, Texas that provides policy manuals, training bulletins, and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other public safety departments. In 2019, 3500 agencies in 35 U.S. states used Lexipol manuals or subscribed to their services.
Following a discussion of budgeting and a request for an itemized breakdown of the costs and services to be provided by Lexipol, the council chose to not move forward with a vote until the information could be reviewed.
In other business the council approved a resolution of the City of Palestine supporting a proposed renovation of the Palestine Senior Apartments at 712 Gardner Drive by Texas Housing Developers, LLC. The improvements will be funded via a tax credit allocation from the Texas Dept. of Housing and Community Affairs. All 42 units are to be rent and income restricted units and will be targeted specifically to those individuals and households with incomes at or below 60% of the Area Median Income, with appropriate rent levels reflecting such.
Other items approved by the council included:
• minutes from Nov. 14, 2022 and Nov. 17, 2022 City Council meetings,
• a one-year extension of the Interlocal Agreement between NET Health and the city of Palestine,
• a one-year extension of the Farmers Market Management Contract to Roger and April Shaner,
• Incode 10 software upgrade and migration in the amount of $71,610,
• expenditures over $25,000,
• an emergency purchase order for a 300 HP Motor for Raw Water/Vertical Turbine for the Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $31,479,
• authorization for the city manager to accept the donation of a helicopter for a permanent static display,
• and a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with TxDOT for the temporary street closures for the Dogwood Festival Parade on March 18.
After going into closed session, the council returned to regular session and approved Economic Development negotiations for Project # W-505 Loan Deferral, Prospects #1038, #1041 and #1042 as presented. The council also approved an option agreement on 9.44 acres for 180 days ending on June 30. With no further business the meeting adjourned.
