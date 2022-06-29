Palestine City Council met on Monday, June 27 and approved payment of an agreement with GEXA Energy regarding the February 2021 storm recovery. The city owed approximately $264,000 for damage caused during the February 2021 storm. The council voted last year to wait on payment to see if it would be affected by legislation at the state level. According to City Finance Director Andrew Sibai, the prudent move on the city’s part resulted in a measurable discount.
“Last year you voted to hold off and wait and see what the legislature does,” Sibai said. “Since that time, legislature has provided some relief, so ERCOT is going to pay 40% of this cost.”
That 40% discount lowered the cost to the city to approximately $158,000.
“Other cities paid the original amount,” Sibai. “You were smart to say no.”
Also discussed by the council was a specific use permit to allow the placement of a manufactured home at 709 Burkitt Street. Following some discussion, the council tabled the matter until the applicant could be present to answer any questions.
The council approved an ordinance calling a special election in District 6, to be held on Nov. 8, to fill the vacant council seat previously held by newly elected Mayor Justin Florence. City Manager Teresa Herrera explained that the council could only appoint to fill a seat once during a fiscal year, and that had already happened with the appointment of Krissy Clark to the District 5 seat.
During the City Manager’s report, Herrera also announced that District 4 councilman Dustin Frazier had submitted his resignation due to moving out of his district. The council will address this matter at the next meeting.
Other agenda items approved by the council include:
• Discussion and approval of a resolution identifying/designating areas of slum and blighted conditions in the downtown area, including the Commercial Historic District. The area is bordered by N. John, W. Oak, N. Jackson and West Spring streets.
• Discussion and possible action regarding a resolution authorizing the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the 2022 Main Street Downtown Revitalization Program; and authorizing the city manager to act as the city’s executive officer and authorized representative.
• Approval of bid for RFP 2022-013 New Water and Wastewater Lines on S. Sylvan to McKinney & Moore in the amount of $286,155.
• Approval of a resolution finding that Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's application for approval to amend its distribution cost recovery factor to increase distribution rates within the City should be denied.
• Approval of authorization of City Manager to seek sealed bids for drainage project on Lamar Street.
• Consider authorizing City Manager to seek sealed bids for the drainage project between Davis Street, Dallas Street and Reagan Street.
• Approval of a resolution authorizing the award of a professional service provider contract for the 2022 FAST Fund of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program to Traylor & Associates Incorporated.
The council went into Executive Session at 6:19 p.m. to discuss pending and contemplated litigation, the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property, and deliberation on the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee including Palestine Economic Development Director, Development Services Director and Finance Director.
The council returned to open session at 6:55 p.m. and approved the extension of City Manager Teresa Herrera’s contract for three years at the same compensation rate that she is currently receiving through June 30, 2025.
