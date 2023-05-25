Districts 2, 4 and 6 council members Ava Harmon, Kenneth Davidson and Christopher Gibbs all took their oaths of office during Monday meeting of the Palestine City Council. All three incumbents retained their seats on the council following the May 6 election.
District 5 representative Krissy Clark was again elected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem following the election. Clark had previously been selected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem following the untimely passing of longtime council member Vickey Chivers.
Following the swearing in of the newly reelected council members, Mayor Justin Florence read two proclamations regarding National Police Week and National EMS Week.
In other business, the council appointed Marilyn Ester-Barnes to Place 2 of the Civil Service Commission, replacing Matt Davis with a term to expire on June 9, 2026.
Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith introduced a presentation to the council regarding robotic mowers. Zach Zajicek with Lawnboyz educated the council about the new technology.
"My proposal overview is that the city would consider piloting three or four city parks with full robotic mowing to significantly reduce cost and improve week-to-week curb appeal," Zajicek said. "This will, in turn, free up city resources that may not be sufficient at this time."
The mowers are automated and are powered by solar energy. Zajicek's proposal suggested up to a 30% savings for the city for grounds upkeep. The robotic mowers are becoming more common in larger cities and are helping with personnel affected by shortages in the workforce.
Consent agenda items approved by the council include:
• minutes from council meetings held April 24, May 1 and May 8,
• expenditures over $25,000,
• a five-year lease agreement renewal with Xerox for the Public Works Administration Building in the amount of $177.07 monthly,
• an emergency purchase order for a new pond pump for Wells Creek #2 Lift Station from Hahn Equipment Co., Inc. in the amount of $40,499 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant,
• and an ordinance amending Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget for the Perpetual Cemetery Fund in the amount of $36,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department.
