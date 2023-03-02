Palestine City Council met in regular session Monday, Feb. 27 and discussed at length a proposal that would see the Public Works department replace out-of-service equipment for the city’s wastewater treatment system.
Following a proclamation in honor of Black History Month the council heard from Public Works Director Kevin Olson regarding discussion and possible action pertaining to the sale of a 2016 PipeHunter Jet Trailer and a 2017 vacuum trailer and valve exercise, and the subsequent purchase of a 2024 Vactor iMPACT Truck for use in the maintenance of the city’s wastewater system. The 2016 and 2017 model pieces of equipment had been taken out of service due to electrical issues in 2020.
“It is paramount that we stay ahead of the issues with our wastewater system,” Olson said. “Right now, we are doing emergency response on the wastewater system only. We do not have the proper equipment to do thorough cleaning of the wastewater system. My goal is to get a better piece of equipment to do preventive maintenance cleaning to get ahead of the stoppages and stay in compliance with state and federal mandates.”
The cost of the new equipment at $334,000, along with the need to hire a dedicated employee to run the equipment, caused some discussion among the council ahead of the vote.
“My real worry is that we might not have someone dedicated to use this equipment the way it needs to be used,” said District 5 Council Member Krissy Clark. “I would feel better if we put it off until our next meeting and find out if there is an alternative solution with a contractor so that we can get through budget and get that additional staff member approved. At that time, I wouldn’t have any hesitation spending this amount of money for something that is going to save us money and a lot of problems in the future.”
The council voted against the purchase with the intent of revisiting the proposal at the next council meeting.
In other business the council approved a resolution authorizing a public hearing to receive public comments on the creation of Willow Creek Business Park Reinvestment Zone No. 1 to be held on March 13, as well as revisions to the city’s nepotism and vacation policies. The council also approved the continuation of city attorney services with Bojorquez Law Firm, PC and City Attorney Rezzin Pullum.
Consent agenda items approved by the council included:
• minutes of the Work Session and Regular Meeting of January 23,
• an ordinance canceling the May 6, City Officer Election in District #2 and declaring the unopposed candidate, Ava Harmon, to office,
• expenditures over $25,000,
• a resolution adopting the City of Palestine Investment Policy,
• an ordinance amending Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget for the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund for the purchase of holiday decor in the amount of $35,000,
• to award RFP 2023-001 Water Line Replacement of parts only on Park Street, Indian Creek Drive and Anderson Drive to Johnson Lab & Supply Inc. in the amount of $335,959.53,
• to award RFP 2023-002 Water Line Replacement of parts only on Gay Street from Crockett Road to S. Sylvan Street to Johnson Lab & Supply Inc. in the amount of $50,265.08,
• to award RFP 2023-003 Resurfacing S. Sylvan Avenue from Gay Avenue to E. Vaughn Street to McGuffey Contracting Inc. in the amount of $107,400,
• to award RFP 2023-004 Resurfacing Meadowbrook Drive, W. Debard Street, W. Point Tap Road, Old Brushy Creek Road, and Range Road to McGuffey Contracting Inc. in the amount of $396,585,
• and an emergency purchase order for a new 300 HP Motor for Raw Water/Vertical Turbine for the Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $31,479.
The council went briefly into closed session and reconvened in open session with no action to take.
