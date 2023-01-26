Utilities was the main topic for the Palestine City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 23.
During the meeting the council reviewed the terms of the ordinance following a Utility Rate Study.
In the Dec.12, 2022 meeting, the Council adopted Ordinance No. O-29-22, amending Chapter 98 Utilities, Article III Rates and Charges, Section 98-90 Water Rates, Section 98-91 Wastewater Charges, and Section 98-94 Disconnection of Service for Nonpayment. Utility rates were amended following the recommendations of the Utility Rate Study completed by NewGen Strategies. The council was requested to perform a final review of the ordinance before its effective date of April 1.
During the discussion Councilwoman Krissy Clark noted that while late charges would be rising from 3% to 10%, the city would be getting rid of meter charges and wastewater charges, which will help to offset the rate increase.
“When we first started discussing this, the presentation that we had indicated that within five years at the most, that our fee structure, as it was, would not be sustainable at all,” Clark said. “And so that is the reason that we are doing this. It’s not sustainable and we have to make some changes.”
The council also discussed the possibility of metering wastewater of customers who do not use city water. It was determined during the discussion that the cost to install meters and the manpower to do so would be higher than could be recovered on a residential basis. The city will revisit the subject in the future regarding commercial wastewater.
No action was required on the ordinance as it had already been approved in December.
Consent agenda items approved during the meeting are as follows:
• minutes from the Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 9 Council meetings,
• an ordinance calling for the City Officer Election to be held on May 6,
• a resolution approving a joint election agreement with Palestine Independent School District,
• a resolution approving a joint election agreement with Westwood Independent School District,
• authorization for the city of Palestine to participate in the Hazard Mitigation Action Plan,
• a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an Easement Agreement granting a nonexclusive easement on property located on the Buford B. Stallcup Survey, a-731, Anderson County, Texas, being described as a 0.071 of an acre tract of land,
• a resolution authorizing the submission of a 2023 State Homeland Security Program application to the Office of the Governor's Homeland Security Grant Division, and authorization of the City Manager to act as the city's executive officer and authorized representative.
• a resolution authorizing continued participation with the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor and authorizing the payment of ten cents ($0.10) per capita fee to fund the activities of the Steering Committee,
• expenditures over $25,000,
• the declaration of certain equipment and furniture as surplus.
• authorization for the City Manager to execute the reassignment of an airport land lease for Hangar 32 to ADDCO Aviation Services, Inc. at the Palestine Municipal Airport,
• authorization for the City Manager to seek sealed bids for water line replacement on N. Queen St. from W. Debard Street to W. Crawford St.,
• authorization for the City Manager to seek sealed bids for parts only to replace the water line on 5th Street from W. Oak Street to Avenue D,
• and authorization for the City Manager to seek sealed bids to renovate City Hall customer service counters for America Disabilities Act compliance.
