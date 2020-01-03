With a myriad of issues that arose in 2019 – and another election for three council seats coming in May – the mayor and some council members shared their leadership goals for the New Year. Infrastructure and litigation were topics mentioned by most council members.
Keeping Union Pacific jobs in Palestine is the priority for Mayor Steve Presley, whose goals include a list of “possible strategies” to counter the railroad's lawsuit against the city.
Priorities for possible actions include an injunction against jobs being moved away from Palestine, or a dismissal of the case, which could be argued based on the current case's similarity to the 1977 ruling, in which UP was prohibited from refiling a similar case.
Another strategy would include an analysis of how the ratio of jobs in Palestine (0.52 percent) is calculated. Alternatively, the city could threaten to return to the 1914 ruling if the 1954 agreement is violated, or even threaten environmental action against UP to clean up residential yards.
District 1 Councilwoman Larissa Loveless said sharing information about city government is critical, and more needs to be done to inform residents about city government.
Notifying residents and informing them about rules for the council's closed sessions or procedures for putting items on the council's agenda, for example, would prevent some misunderstandings that frustrated residents last year.
Loveless plans to draw on her experience as a teacher and administrator to communicate openly with the public. She recently started her own political Facebook page, where she shares information about city actions. “I want to make the government process understandable,” she said.
District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan responded with a list of goals he described as equally important. Jordan wants to develop a strategy to reopen the Palestine Athletic Complex, obtain “really good” representation for UP workers to keep their jobs in Palestine, and develop a plan to address city infrastructure, namely water lines and streets.
Jordan said hiring a new police chief and an assistant city manager should be decided quickly and take place early in 2020. Jordan will continue to push for diversity in the city's leadership, and wants the city to complete a balanced budget before the end of the year.
District 4 Councilman Joe Baxter said City Manager Leslie Cloer is doing a “great job” by purchasing new equipment, overseeing street repairs, and addressing water issues. “I think the city's running good; it's on the right track,” he said.
District 6 Councilwoman Ann Connor said Cloer has made positive steps, but “there's always a wish list for the future.”
Connor wants the city to continue its infrastructure improvements, hire a new economic development director, and resolve lawsuits regarding the road to Sanderson Farms, the Palestine Athletic Complex, and the UP contract to keep jobs in Palestine.
Councilwomen Vickey Chivers (District 3) and Dana Goolsby (District 5) did not respond to emails or phone calls before press time.
