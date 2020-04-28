Following a two-hour closed session Monday, Palestine City Council members voted unanimously to establish performance goals for the city manager. The council will use the criteria to inform future evaluations of the city manager.
“We haven’t had them in the past, and we should have,” Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Tuesday. “Setting clear goals for what council members expect means the city manager won’t have to guess.”
Presley has praised City Manager Leslie Cloer for imposing fiscal discipline on city departments, but some council members have expressed displeasure with what they consider her failure to communicate with the public.
Presley said the council will establish specific goals for the city manager.
“It’s best for the city manager, and it’s best for city council members,” District 5 council member Dana Goolsby told the Herald-Press. “It gives us clear guidelines and gives the city manager clear expectations.”
Cloer's contract calls for performance evaluations every six months.
On another matter, as part of the council's COVID-19 update, some council members asked Palestine Regional Medical Center to release the number of coronavirus tests it has conducted.
PRMC previously declined to release that information, citing corporate policy. The hospital is owned by Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health.
“The [reporting] process goes through corporate,” Dr. Jose Tovar said Monday. “It protects the individual, our organization, and against misinformation. There is testing – we are doing it.”
Michelle Augusty, vice president of communications for LifePoint Health, told the Herald-Press that LifePoint does not have a corporate policy preventing the release of testing numbers to communities.
She said, however, LifePoint hospitals don't disclose testing data because “the numbers quickly become outdated and do not paint an accurate picture.”
Sharing numbers with the community, Augusty said, also “could have a negative impact, such as alarming people and causing greater panic, or, alternatively, leading people to believe it is OK to let their guard down.
“We believe it is in the best interest to allow state officials that are tracking and reporting relevant data to be the sources of information related to the spread of disease for our communities.”
