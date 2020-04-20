Members of the Palestine City Council will discuss the performance of City Manager Leslie Cloer during a closed session Monday night.
The executive session raised speculation the controversial city manager might be fired. That's not the case, said District 5 council member Dana Goolsby, who placed the item on the agenda.
“My intention was to have some dialogue between council members and the city manager – not to terminate,” Goolsby told the Herald-Press. “This is baffling.”
An exemption to the state's Open Meeting Act authorized the closed session to discuss personnel matters that “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee; specifically of the city manager.”
The legal wording of the agenda item is standard, Goolsby said, and used whenever council members want to discuss issues related to the city manager’s job.
“I just wanted to discuss some things with Leslie [Cloer],” she said. “I felt it best for everyone to be present; it’s just the right way to do it.”
Council members named Cloer interim city manager 11 months ago. They promoted her to city manager last August.
Cloer has the support of some council members, including Mayor Steve Presley, who said Cloer has imposed some much-needed discipline on city departments.
Her detractors, however, both on and off council, said Cloer has communicated poorly with the public and council, and run city government like a dictator.
Cloer's tenure includes an exodus of top city managers, including Police Chief Andy Harvey, Economic Development Director Gayle Cooper, Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Phillips, and Public Works Directors – Tim Perry and Rob Thames.
When Cooper resigned in September, she said Cloer was driving out the city's talent.
“Leslie [Cloer] runs the city like a dictatorship – like she owns the city,” she said.
In a lawsuit against the city in January, Baze Chemical called Cloer's administration “defiant, inaccessible, and completely indifferent to errors and omissions.”
Not surprisingly, rumors of Cloer’s possible termination have split the community.
“Wagons have been unnecessarily circled into two camps,” Goolsby said. “It’s a shame this sort of conjecture could divide the community.”
Former Mayor Bob Herrington supported Cloer on a social media post. But Herrington, Goolsby said, should have recognized the standard wording of the exemption.
Goolsby said she's concerned the recent uproar could undercut meaningful dialogue between the city manager and council members.
“I’m worried that frank discussions won’t be possible,” she said. “Everyone is going to show up guarded – and for no good reason.”
Attempts to contact Cloer were unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.