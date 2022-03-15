The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is adding five new Ford F-150 trucks to its fleet in 2022 and five new Chevrolet trucks in 2023.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, due to economic shortfalls affecting the county budget, the sheriff’s office has not received new vehicles in three of the last 10 years, resulting in 15 vehicles in the fleet being retained well-past their service life.
In September 2022, the Commissioners approved a letter of intent to Caldwell Country Chevrolet for the order of five trucks at a buy board contract cost of $36,047 each for the Sheriff’s Office with a deliver date for 2022. The total cost for the order is $180,235, to be paid from the 2022 fiscal year authorized funds. However, due to production delays, those vehicles will not be available until next year.
On Monday, March 14, the Commissioners amended the previous order of the court to purchase 2022 Chevrolet SSV 1500 trucks from Caldwell Chevrolet, to now authorize the purchase of five 2022 Ford F-150 trucks from Silsbee Ford at a cost of $189,437.50 from 2022 Capital Outlay budgeted funds. The vehicles have an expected delivery date of April to June 2022.
Like the Chevrolets, Sheriff Rudy Flores said these trucks will be police packaged, four-door, four-wheel drives, modified with emergency equipment and a cage with bench seating in the back.
The Commissioners then approved for the existing order of the five Chevrolets to remain in force and be ordered in May with an expected delivery of early 2023. The trucks will be budgeted for payment in county's 2023 budget cycle.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads and the minutes from meetings held Feb. 18 and Feb. 28,
• an application for the Medical Reserve Corps COVID-19 Rise Grant,
• the purchase of a generator, and the placement and installation of it for Neches Water Supply Corporation’s Well Station 1 in the amount of $53,419.76 to be paid with American Relief Plan Act funds,
• an estimate from Roberts Custom Painting for work to be done at the Anderson County Courthouse in the amount of $3,681,
• the annual contract between Anderson County and the Bradford Volunteer Fire Department,
• a new credit card policy for the county authored by Auditor Megan Lambright,
• the renewal quotes for property and mobile equipment schedules from Texas Association of Counties for July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023,
• and the execution of a general certificate for the county as member of East Texas Housing.
The Commissioners tabled action on a drainage problem located at 610 Anderson County Road 2916.
