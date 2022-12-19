Anderson County will close its offices and facilities for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
According to County Judge Robert Johnston, all county offices and facilities will be closed for Christmas Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Johnston said county offices and facilities will close for New Year’s Monday, Jan. 2. Normal hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
For questions or additional information, you may contact Judge Johnston’s Office at 903-729-7406.
