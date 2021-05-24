Commissioners Court

Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston and commissioners Joey Hill, Kenneth Dickson, Greg Chapin and Rashad Mims go over the plans of the final plat for River Point Subdivision.

 PENNYLYNN WEBB

It was a meeting of mostly general house keeping items for the second regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court on Monday.

Items approved by the Commissioners Court included:

• the consent agenda items, including payment of bills, budget amendments, departmental reports and utility crossings on county roads;

• placement of a gate at the end of Anderson County Road 337;

• reappointment of Sharon Davis to a two-year term on the Anderson-Cherokee County Enrichment Services (ACCESS) Board of Trustees;

• the final plat for River Point Subdivision, located off of Highway 287;

• a filing for the unclaimed Capital Credits Allocation, as authorized by Section 74.602 of the Texas Property Code;

• a donation of $1,000 made to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for training;

•an inter-local agreement between Anderson County and the city of Frankston for lawn maintenance at the Frankston Annex;

• the purchase of a 2010 International bucket truck in the amount of $12,814.88, from Ritchie Brothers Auction, for Pct. 2 Road Bridge Department;

• the purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck in the amount of $11,893.50, from Ritchie Brothers Auction, for Pct. 2 Road and Bridge Department;

• authorization for the auditor’s office to go out for bids on a new or used tractor/tractors for Pct. 2 and Pct. 3 Road and Bridge Department.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned.

The next meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court has been scheduled 9:30 a.m. on June 14.

This meeting is open to the public and you are invited and welcome to attend.

