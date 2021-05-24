It was a meeting of mostly general house keeping items for the second regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court on Monday.
Items approved by the Commissioners Court included:
• the consent agenda items, including payment of bills, budget amendments, departmental reports and utility crossings on county roads;
• placement of a gate at the end of Anderson County Road 337;
• reappointment of Sharon Davis to a two-year term on the Anderson-Cherokee County Enrichment Services (ACCESS) Board of Trustees;
• the final plat for River Point Subdivision, located off of Highway 287;
• a filing for the unclaimed Capital Credits Allocation, as authorized by Section 74.602 of the Texas Property Code;
• a donation of $1,000 made to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for training;
•an inter-local agreement between Anderson County and the city of Frankston for lawn maintenance at the Frankston Annex;
• the purchase of a 2010 International bucket truck in the amount of $12,814.88, from Ritchie Brothers Auction, for Pct. 2 Road Bridge Department;
• the purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck in the amount of $11,893.50, from Ritchie Brothers Auction, for Pct. 2 Road and Bridge Department;
• authorization for the auditor’s office to go out for bids on a new or used tractor/tractors for Pct. 2 and Pct. 3 Road and Bridge Department.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
The next meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court has been scheduled 9:30 a.m. on June 14.
This meeting is open to the public and you are invited and welcome to attend.
