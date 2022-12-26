Anderson County Courthouse
Stuart Whitaker

This year, the county is hosting two swearing-in ceremonies for Anderson County’s newly elected or reelected public officials. The first ceremony is being held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the Anderson County Courthouse’s main courtroom. A second swearing-in ceremony is set for 2 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex. County Judge-Elect Carey G. McKinney is being sworn in at the later.

Newly elected or reelected public officials being sworn in are:

Carey G. McKinney, County Judge

Amy Thomas Ward, District Judge 87th Judicial District

Michael Davis, District Judge 369th Judicial District

Allyson Mitchell, District Attorney

Jeff Doran, County Court At Law

Teresia Perry Coker, District Clerk

Mark C. Staples, County Clerk

Rashad Q. Mims, Commissioner PCT 2

Joey Hill, Commissioner PCT 4

Tara Lambright Holliday, County Treasurer

Gene Russell, County Surveyor

Tammy Lightfoot, Justice of the Peace PCT 2

James Westley, Justice of the Peace PCT 4

Gary Thomas, Justice of the Peace PCT 1

James E. Todd, Justice of the Peace PCT 3

