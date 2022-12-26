This year, the county is hosting two swearing-in ceremonies for Anderson County’s newly elected or reelected public officials. The first ceremony is being held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the Anderson County Courthouse’s main courtroom. A second swearing-in ceremony is set for 2 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex. County Judge-Elect Carey G. McKinney is being sworn in at the later.
Newly elected or reelected public officials being sworn in are:
Carey G. McKinney, County Judge
Amy Thomas Ward, District Judge 87th Judicial District
Michael Davis, District Judge 369th Judicial District
Allyson Mitchell, District Attorney
Jeff Doran, County Court At Law
Teresia Perry Coker, District Clerk
Mark C. Staples, County Clerk
Rashad Q. Mims, Commissioner PCT 2
Joey Hill, Commissioner PCT 4
Tara Lambright Holliday, County Treasurer
Gene Russell, County Surveyor
Tammy Lightfoot, Justice of the Peace PCT 2
James Westley, Justice of the Peace PCT 4
Gary Thomas, Justice of the Peace PCT 1
James E. Todd, Justice of the Peace PCT 3
