No one showed up Thursday for a public hearing on a plan to maintain the county's current tax rate next year.
The 15-minute meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court included a scheduled public hearing for anyone wishing to challenge the court’s proposed 2020 tax rate. Last week, the court decided to maintain the current property-tax rate of 60 cents per $100.
Another public hearing on the tax rate has been set for Aug. 19; a public hearing for the budget is set for Aug. 26. Commissioners will adopt the budget, following the Aug. 26 public hearing.
Commissioners began work on the 2020 budget Aug. 5.
County Judge Robert Johnston has said the county is well-positioned for the 2020 budget.
In other county business on Monday, Commissioners approved:
*Contracting with the Montalba Volunteer Fire Department for $15,000.
*Purchasing an electric tilting skillet braising pan at the rate of $13,885 for the jail kitchen.
*Purchasing a used Dexter T600 washing machine at the rate of $3,500 for the jail.
* Establishing an Inter-local agreement with the state for the use of equipment in the Tax Accessor-Collector Office.
*A petition to begin the month-long process of making Private Road 5120 a public road.
