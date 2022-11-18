In a special called meeting, the Anderson County Commissioners Court canvassed the votes Thursday from the Constitutional Amendment Election.
County Judge Robert Johnston could not attend and County Judge Pro Tem, Commissioner Rashad Mims presided over the meeting. Commissioner Kennth Dixon was also unable to attend.
The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County for the 2022 General Election were:
County Commissioner Pct 2
David Braun- 1,252
Rashad Q. Mims I – 1,453
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
James W. Westley – 3,097
Kathleen Caston - 541
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Tammy Lightfoot – 1,737
Karen D. Taylor - 988
No fault was found with the election and the canvass was approved by the three Commissioners present.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, which included the payment of bills, budget amendments and utility crossing county roads.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Although the county hosted a special election for City of Palestine District 6 Council Member, the city council conducted its own canvass. The county also hosted elections for Neches, Cayuga, Slocum and LaPoynor Independent School Districts. Those elections will be canvassed by each school district’s board of trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.