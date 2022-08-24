The Anderson County Commissioners Court adopted a significantly reduced tax rate Aug. 22.
The Commissioners approved the 2022 Proposed Tax Rate of $0.578540 per $100 valuation consisting of $0.503210 for M&O Rate and $0.075330 for the Debt Service Fund, dropping the rate by 3.2 cents, a 5% reduction.
The Court also approved the 2023 Proposed Budget of $24,803,136.
Public hearings were held with regard to the proposed rate and budget for 2023, however, no one was in attendance who wished to speak for or against either.
Elections were a large part of the meeting.
The Commissioners approved the appointment of presiding and alternate judges for a two-year term beginning Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2024.
Approved election personnel for the Central Counting Station for the Nov. 8 General Election were Casey Brown as Manager, Felecia Johnson as Tabulation Supervisor, Socorro Najera as Assistant Tabulation Clerk, and Keturah Wilbourn as Assistant Tabulation Clerk, as needed.
The Commissioners followed with the approval of an order of General Election for local county offices.
They also approved the relocations of two polling location for the General Election due to safety concerns at the previous locations.
Denson Springs, Commissioner Pct. 1/Voting Box 5, will be moved to Slocum Volunteer First Department Station #2 and Slocum Independent School District; Commissioner Pct. 1/Voting Box 4 to be moved to Slocum First Baptist Church.
The Court also approved interlocal agreements with the city of Palestine and Slocum, Cayuga, and Neches Independent School Districts to conduct a Joint Election with Anderson County.
Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for the city of Palestine, addressed commissioners to request its support in a Palestine Wayfinding Design and System Plan, which the court voted to approve $50,000 for the project.
The request for proposals to provide and install Fiber Optic Broadband, starting at the North Loop in Palestine and ending at the corner of Highway 155 and Perry St., near Frankston High School, for a total of 22.6 miles, was awarded to East Texas Broadband.
The Commissioners approved authorization for the County Auditor to go out for requests for proposals to provide Fiber Optic Broadband to the area of FM 1990 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
The Commissioners approved a change in the County Leave Policy to allow the following:
“Cadet Peace Officers, Jailers and Dispatchers who are attending the required Basic Academy Training will be allowed to accrue up to 480 hours of compensatory time during the said training. This time must be used within one year after the employee’s completion of field training. After that time, any remaining time will be paid to the employee.”
They followed with an approval of a Peace Officer Certification Training Reimbursement Agreement.
The Commissioners Court went into Executive Session to consult with its attorney in order to seek advice about pending or contemplated litigation or settlement officer, and in matters in which the duty of the attorney to the government body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with Chapter 551 of the Government Code. They took no action on their discussion when they returned to Open Session.
During the meeting, the Commissioners Court also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads, departmental reports and minutes from the meeting July 25,
• an Addendum between the County and Meals on Wheels of Palestine, Inc. for a one-time allotment of $100,000 to be used to provide home-delivered meals to the elderly of Anderson County,
• the Addendum to the contract between Anderson County and Westside Volunteer Fire Department for a one-time allotment of $50,000 for equipment, supplies and repair of existing equipment, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the purchase of bunker gear and thermal imaging camera for Westside Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $50,000 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the purchase or communication equipment for Slocum Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $7,387.66 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• reimbursement to Tennessee Colony Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of rescue equipment, rescue tools and emergency repairs in the amount of $12,510.49 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• an estimate from Emergency Solutions, Inc. for setup fees for Volunteer Fire Department accounts for 84 East, Bethel-Cayuga, Bradford, Elkhart, Elmwood, Frankston, Montalba, Neches and Tennessee Colony in the amount of $2,250 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the purchase of two riding lawnmowers for Davey Dogwood Park,
• the county purchasing and debarment policies and procedures per GO LHMPP Application Specifications,
• items collected form IT, such as computers, monitors, printers, telephones and miscellaneous items to be declared surplus and sold at auction,
• the 2023 County Choice Sliver Retire Medical Program (Post-65 Group Retiree Healthcare Program) renewal,
• an additional payment to Acoustical Ceilings, LLC in the amount of $684 for removing and replacing ceilings in the Anderson County Agriculture Building, located at 519 N. Sycamore St.,
• the 2023 Sheriffs’ and Constables’ fees,
• authorization for the County Auditor to raise the limit on the Sheriff and the Chief Deputy credit card to $5,000 per month,
• and authorization for the County Judge to sing an amended contract with Southern Health Partners, the group who provides medical care at the Anderson County Jail.
