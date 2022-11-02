The Anderson County Commissioners Court accepted an application and set a meeting date for consideration of a tax abatement filed by Alwest Power LLC during its special meeting Tuesday.
According to County Judge Robert Johnston, in 2021 the county approved an agreement with Alwest for a 200 megawatt power generation plant, for an estimated price of $88 million, that was never built. They are now wanting to install the energy storage facility in the county at an estimated value of $1.20 million.
Johnston said the county had already done the work to create the enterprise zone for the area that the facility will be built in.
The Court set a hearing for the abatement for Monday, Dec. 12, with 30-days posted notice, followed by approval of a notice to other taxing jurisdictions in Anderson County of tax abatement for Alwest Power for the energy storage facility.
Johnston said that he believed the Court would need to provide notice to Neches Independent School District and/or Palestine Independent School District.
During the meeting the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including budget amendments, payment of the bills and utility crossing county roads,
• the award of a Professional Service Provider contract for the 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Block Grant Fund to J.F. Fontiane & Associates, Inc.,
• and repair to Texas State Railroad Authority road pursuant to Texas Transportation Code Sec. 251.015.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
