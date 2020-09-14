The Anderson County Commissioners Court continued its support of the Anderson-Cherokee Community Enrichment Services Monday, Sept. 15.
During the court's first bi-monthly meeting of September, the Commissioners and County Judge Robert Johnston approved its annual contract of $25,000 with ACCESS.
ACCESS provides services to children and adults living with mental illness, helping to facilitate recovery and provide support services to individuals and their loved ones.
These services include physician evaluation, medication management, skills training/rehabilitation, case management, symptom management, counseling, peer support and family partner and are available to residents of Anderson and Cherokee counties.
During the meeting the Commissioners Court also approved:
• An amendment to a previously approved tax abatement agreement between the county and Fikes Wholesale, Inc.
• The Consent Agenda items, including payment of the bills, budget amendments and minutes from the previous meetings.
• The 2021 Liability & Casualty Insurance Renewal Questionnaire from the Texas Association of Counties.
• The service and maintenance agreement with Appris for the State Automated Victim Notification Service Grant for Fiscal Year 2021 along with the participation in SAVNS Grant.
•A land use agreement with Ben Baker for Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Department on Anderson County Road 2405.
• A declaration of .07 of a mile as the correct mileage on Anderson County Road 2909.
• And a utility crossing with Atmos Energy for Anderson County Road 2601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.