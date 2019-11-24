Anderson County will not renew the annual contract of its jail medical provider this year. Instead, TAKET LLC, whose annual contract with the county expires Jan. 1, will enter into a month-to-month agreement with the Anderson County Jail, until the board of commissioners approves a new annual contract.
County Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press this week he has approached numerous vendors about contracting for jail medical services. So far, however, only two – TAKET and a national company with local personnel – have expressed interest.
“Finding a medical contractor for a jail is a problem nationwide – not just in Texas or Anderson County,” Johnston said. “There aren't a lot of people who want this kind of responsibility.”
Delaying approval of a new annual contract for jail medical services is a departure from previous practice. Last year, commissioners awarded TAKET a no-bid, uncompetitive one-year contract for $210,000.
Since then, however, the Herald Press has reported that, based on an investigation by the Texas Rangers, negligence contributed to the 2018 death of Rhonda Newsome, 50, a pre-trial detainee who had been jailed for three months.
Newsome's family has filed a $10-million federal wrongful death lawsuit against the county; TAKET's managing members, Dr. Adam Corley and registered nurse Timothy Green; and Sheriff Greg Taylor.
Moreover, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards cited the Anderson County Jail earlier this year for dispensing prescription drugs for two months without documentation. The failure to document medication put the Anderson County Jail formally out of compliance.
Based on an unannounced inspection on Sept. 3-4, the TCJS report showed the medical contractor, TAKET LLC, did not record medications dispensed to prisoners between July and September of this year.
Following the inspection, Johnston called the findings “disturbing.” He said they could affect a contract decision.
This week, Johnston said the controversy over Newsome's care would not affect the county's decision on a medical contract.
A nearly year-long investigation by the Texas Rangers concluded Newsome, 50, lay dying in a holding cell on June 15 of last year, nearly seven hours after Palestine Regional Medical Center informed jail nurse Green of Newsome's blood test results. Without immediate medical care, the test showed, Newsome was in imminent danger of death.
After Newsome became unresponsive at about 5 p.m., jail staff tried to revive her with a malfunctioning defibrillator that lacked working batteries and adult-sized pads.
