Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston

Anderson County Commissioners unanimously approved the 2020 budget Monday, following a public hearing in which no one opposed the budget.

The 2020 budget calls for total revenue of nearly $20.6 million, and a tax rate of 60 cents per $100 – the same as this year's tax rate.

Commissioners also approved:

*A 90 day burn ban.

*The election judges, an inter-local agreement between the county and Westwood Independent School District, for placement on the ballot and polling sites for the 2019 Constitution Amendment Election.

*The annual contract with Southside Volunteer Fire Department.

*A land use agreement between Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department and Lynn Davis.

*The purchase of a New Holland Tiger Boom Mower for Precinct 3 Road and Bridge Department, financed through VeraBank for $137,569.22.

*An agreement with i3 Bearcat, LLC (a NET Data Corporation) for hosting and service of data for the Justices of the Peace in the annual amount of $14,400 and an upfront migration cost of $2,500.

*The payment for repair of a fence due to damage from a tree which fell from a county right-of-way.

*Accepting Private Road 5120 into the Anderson County Road System as ACR 1191.

