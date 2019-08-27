Anderson County Commissioners unanimously approved the 2020 budget Monday, following a public hearing in which no one opposed the budget.
The 2020 budget calls for total revenue of nearly $20.6 million, and a tax rate of 60 cents per $100 – the same as this year's tax rate.
Commissioners also approved:
*A 90 day burn ban.
*The election judges, an inter-local agreement between the county and Westwood Independent School District, for placement on the ballot and polling sites for the 2019 Constitution Amendment Election.
*The annual contract with Southside Volunteer Fire Department.
*A land use agreement between Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department and Lynn Davis.
*The purchase of a New Holland Tiger Boom Mower for Precinct 3 Road and Bridge Department, financed through VeraBank for $137,569.22.
*An agreement with i3 Bearcat, LLC (a NET Data Corporation) for hosting and service of data for the Justices of the Peace in the annual amount of $14,400 and an upfront migration cost of $2,500.
*The payment for repair of a fence due to damage from a tree which fell from a county right-of-way.
*Accepting Private Road 5120 into the Anderson County Road System as ACR 1191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.