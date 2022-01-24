The Anderson County Commissioners Court has employed Home in Houston County to administer COVID-19 testing.
After running low on volunteers for COVID testing at the Civic Center, County Judge Robert Johnston reported that Home in Houston County, an at home nursing company, submitted a bid of $10 a person/test.
Johnston said after a recent surge in cases, the numbers are starting to decline.
COVID-19 cases in Anderson County are down significantly after a two week escalation. The county was notified Thursday, Jan. 20 of 176 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Jan. 13. Just one week ago, the county received a report of 456 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and one new death. And on Jan. 6 there were 202 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 6,722 in Anderson County since the first reported cases in March 2020. There are currently 5,635 reported recovered cases, 972 active cases and a total of 115 COVID deaths in Anderson County.
The Commissioners voted to employee Home in Houston County to run the county’s COVID testing for Anderson County residents until such time as it is shut down, to be paid out of American Rescue Act Funds.
The Court approved Pct. 2 Commissioners Rashad Mims taking dump truck to Evangelistic Temple Early Learning Center at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 for a career day program.
Johnston said the county attorney was not finished looking over the proposed inter-local agreement between the county and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide office space to TDEM personnel at the Anderson County Agriculture Building, located at 519 N. Sycamore St. and the court needed to table the item.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the Consent Agenda items, including the payment of bills, budgetary amendments, department reports, meeting minutes and utility crossing county roads,
• a proposal from JMK Foodservice Consulting and Design LLC, for the Conference Center kitchen design for $15,200,
• the annual contract between Anderson County and Tennessee Colony Volunteer Fire Department for $15,100,
• an estimate from Henderson Electric, Inc. to replace the generators at all four sites of Slocum Water Supply Corporation, in the amount of $224,575.31 minus taxes, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• and a lease agreement between Anderson County and Belco Ice, LLC for ice machines at Road and Bridge locations for Precinct 1 in Elkhart, Precinct 2 Shop and Precinct 3 in Frankston.
With no further business, the court adjourned at 9:49 a.m.
