Anderson County Historical Commission is honoring the county’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Capt. Steven Logan Bennett, with a reception and historical marker this weekend.
Born in 1946, Bennett performed his heroic last flight in Vietnam 50 years ago, during which he saved many lives and sacrificed his own. He is known to many as the county’s “greatest hero.”
A reception at the Redlands Hotel will be at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The historical marker installation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park on West Spring Street. Everyone is invited to attend both events free of charge.
Major Michael Brown, U.S. Marines, retired, and Bennett’s daughter Angela Bennett-Engele are slated to speak at both events. The anniversary of Bennett’s death and the ceremonies coincide with National Medal of Honor Day March 25 and National Vietnam Veterans Day March 29.
Bennett belonged to the 20th Tactical Air Support Squadron at Da Nang Air Base. He was flying a naval gunfire mission near the Gulf of Tonkin when he observed a friendly unit in need of defense. After air support was unavailable, Bennett chose to strafe the enemy with gunfire. After the fourth pass, a missile hit the plane’s left engine and caused it to catch fire.
Brown, a naval gunfire officer flying in Bennet’s aircraft was wounded. Brown could not eject because his parachute was shredded. Bennett chose to ditch the burning aircraft into the ocean, giving Brown a chance to survive.
Brown said he did not know Bennett would not survive the plane’s crash into the ocean, even though as the plane’s pilot, he knew it was not designed to land in water and the glass surrounding the observation cockpit would break up on impact.
Brown described Bennett as a natural and professional pilot who showed selfless bravery.
“I’ve met several Medal of Honor recipients before that I’ve worked with,” Brown said. “He was probably the bravest man I’ve ever met.”
For his bravery Bennett posthumously received the Congressional Medal of Honor from then Vice President Gerald R. Ford at a White House ceremony Aug. 8, 1974, attended by his surviving widow, daughter and parents.
The Medal of Honor citation stated the extent of Bennett’s heroism.
“Capt. Bennett’s unparalleled concern for his companion, extraordinary heroism and trepidity above and beyond the call of duty, at the cost of his life, were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Air Force.”
Bennett was born in Palestine and soon moved with his family to Lafayette, Louisiana, where he grew up and attended college.
Bennett-Engele said she appreciates the significance of the events in her father’s honor.
“To have the city of Palestine, and the State of Texas, recognize his service by recording his actions in such a permanent way, is incredible. His hometown: He would have been so very proud and probably would not have felt worthy,” she said. “We still have family that live nearby, and this is now their place to be able to visit him. He is buried in Lafayette, Louisiana, so now he is here as well.”
