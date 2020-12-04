There are mere weeks left to the 16 year tenure of Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor before he retires from office at the end of the year.
To honor Taylor for his years of service, his employees threw him a retirement party on Friday, Dec. 4.
The event was well-attended by his current staff, previous employees, county officials and other dignitaries, including State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine), Judge Mike Davis, Judge Mark Calhoon, former Commissioner of Agriculture Todd Staples and Elton Bomer, a former Texas State Rep. and Secretary of State under Governor George W. Bush.
Harris honored Taylor with a presentation of a Texas flag that was flown over the state capital in Taylor’s honor.
“What an awesome night it is to be able to celebrate a man like Greg Taylor and his dedication and service to Anderson County, our home,” Harris said. “Greg, I think the world of you, you know that. “Your genuine nature in character and integrity, you’re a man of integrity, and I can’t thank you enough for what you have done for our home, for Anderson County. I know it’s not easy. It’s not easy running all the time, it’s hard on the family, but you did it because you love Anderson County and you love the state of Texas. For that, I want to thank you.”
Taylor thanked his employees, both past and present for their hard work and dedication. He his friends and his family for their support and prayers.
“I’ve been so blessed to have been sheriff, 16 years, so blessed, God has blessed me richly, and I thank him everyday.” Taylor said. “Rudy (Flores) I hope you take care of me people, care for them, treat them right. I believe you will. I’m glad you ran so somebody decent would be coming behind me. Somebody that can do better than me. Leave it better than I left it. I’m proud of the fact that I can truly say that I’ve left the sheriff’s office better than I found it and it’s only because of all my employees and the hard work that y'all do.”
Taylor’s staff presented him with five gifts; a framed thin blue line flag, a framed knife, a framed rifle, and a stone plaque.
Taylor began his career at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy in 1993. He was hired as a regular deputy in February 1995 and promoted to Patrol Captain in 1997.
He was elected Sheriff in 2004, taking office Jan. 1, 2005. His last day as sheriff will be Dec. 31.
