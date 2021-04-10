Every resident will have have a chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as Anderson County is hosting a one day Vaccine Cline from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St.
The Department of State Health and Human Services personnel will conduct the clinic that day only.
You must be 18 years or older and you must pre-register for this clinic. The registration process is open and ends Tuesday, April 13.
You can register online at https://bit.ly/3cRWt3q.
If you do not have internet access, you can call 903-731-8411, 903-731-8437 or 903-723-7835.
For those who cannot call during the day, you are asked to leave a voicemail for someone to call back the next day. If a person does not answer the phone you are asked to leave a voicemail to be called back.
For this shot clinic, you will have the option of a the first shot of the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only one shot.
If you choose to get the Modern vaccine, you will need to follow up with the second dose vaccination in four to six weeks.
The DSHS reports that the Moderna vaccine is 94% effective and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 74% effective.
Mild side effects from this vaccination are normal signs your body is building immunity and will usually go away after a few days. The chance of a severe reaction is less than 0.5%. There is no evidence that vaccines cause long-term health problems.
This is not a drive through clinic.
There is also the option to call the GOBUS and schedule to be picked up for those who may not have a ride. They will need to call 24 hours ahead and schedule this with GOBUS at 1-800-590-3371 to book a ride. GOBUS is a free service being offered. You are encouraged to wear a mask on the bus.
