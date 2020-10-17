Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor passed the last jail inspection of his career on Friday, Oct. 16.
According to Taylor the jail underwent a surprise inspection Friday by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. TCJS regulates all of Texas' nearly 250 county jails.
“We passed with flying colors,” said Taylor, who is not seeking re-election and will retire at the end of this year.
“I want to thank my staff for all their hard work,” Taylor said. “It takes real dedication of doing your job right to maintain all of the standards that are required by law, and have a compliant jail each year.”
Taylor said the county jail was in compliance with state standards and the medical paperwork matter issue found during the 2019 inspection, where jail and medical staff were not using signature slips to confirm inmates had received, or refused, their medications.
Taylor said that, although the inspection date was unknown, the local jail is typically inspected by TCJS annually, between September and November.
In his 16 years as sheriff, Taylor said the jail failed state inspections a total of three times: once for a mechanical problem that was fixed in a few days, once for a paperwork issue and last year for not using the signature slips.
Created by the Texas Legislature in 1975, the TCJS, through annual inspections, establishes, monitors, and helps enforce minimum standards in all county and privately operated municipal jails in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.