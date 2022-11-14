The Anderson County Commissioner Court is in the beginning phase of construction for the Anderson County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.
The first step is drilling an exploratory water well. During the Monday meeting of the Court, the Commissioners approved the employment of J.F. Fontaine & Associates for the design and engineering of the new well for the fairground project.
The Court also an approved Amendment No. 1 to the engineering services agreement between the County and J.F. Fontaine & Associates, Inc. for a road project in Precinct 4.
The Commissioners approved $75,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds for a records preservation project for the District Clerk.
No one was in attendance for the public hearings held to lower the speed limit on Anderson County Road 157 and Anderson County Road 2232.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the Consent Agenda items, including budget amendments, the payment of the bills and minutes form the regular Court meetings on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 and a special meeting on Nov. 1,
• the preliminary plat for the 294 West Subdivision located on Highway 294 and Anderson County Road 132,
• the replat of Tract 52-R of Oak Crest Estates located on Anderson County Road 2232,
• an extension for the Medical Reserve Corps COVID-19 Rise Grant,
• moving the Anderson County Bond Office and Collection Office under the authority of the Sheriff’s Office,
•the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Liability coverage rate for 2023,
• an upgrade to the lock system at the Sheriff’s Office,
• acceptances of the fiscal year 2023 Justice Assistance Grant award and its budget,
• acceptance of the fiscal year 2023 Victims of Crime Act Grand award and its budget,
• awarding the bids for 2023 for asphalt treated road material, bituminous cold patch materiel, asphaltic concrete hot mix, high performance cold mix asphalt patch material, recycled asphalt product, base stone, blading county roads, paving county roads, iron ore gravel, corrugated metal culvert pipe, road oil (refined) cracked fuel oil, gasoline and diesel fuel, pug mill mixing, railroad tank car culverts and flatbed cars, new and used steel pipe and hauling materials.
