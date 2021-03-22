The Anderson County Commissioners Court is moving forward with plans to turn the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 Spring St., into an expo and conference center.
The Commissioners approved a request for qualifications for the Civic Center project during its regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting Monday, March 22.
A request for qualifications is a pre-screening step used by government agencies to establish a pool of businesses or individuals that are qualified to provide products or services and thus eligible to submit responses to a request for proposals.
In this two-step process, the response to the RFQ will describe the company or individual's general qualifications to perform a service or supply a product, but generally will not include specific details or price proposals for the project.
With the RFQ as a pre-screening of companies approved to make a proposal, there are fewer proposals to evaluate.
The county plans to completely remodel the facility, with conference rooms of varying sizes to meet the needs of the community.
In June 2020, Commissioners proposed to pay the city of Palestine $210,000 for the property at 1819 W. Spring St. Part of the proposal was for the city to conduct a survey of the property. It was initially thought there were 4.98 acres to the property, but the survey found there to be two-tenths less at 4.774 acres.
In August 2020, the Commissioners approved the plat, survey and for County Judge Robert Johnston to sign all documents associated with the sale.
The purchase of the facility was finalized during the fall of 2020 and since then, the county has used the building for a COVID-19 testing site.
Built in 1981 to lure Alcoa aluminum plant to Palestine, the Civic Center needs extensive renovations.
City officials were faced with an estimated $500,000 in repairs and renovations, including replacing outdated stage and lighting equipment, repairing the roof and flooring, reconfiguring wiring, and updating the building to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
City council members first voted to sell the Civic Center in January 2018, but reversed their decision in June of that year, planning repairs to attract quality performances to encourage tourism. Three months later, however, in September 2018, the council reversed course again, deciding to close the Civic Center permanently and sell the building.
In other county business, Commissioners approved:
• The consent agenda items, including the payment of the bills and any budget amendments.
• The final plat for Eddie and Sharon Ellzey for subdivision Sand Ridge on Anderson County Road 1515 in Precinct 1.
• The adoption of a Citizen Participation Plan for the county.
• A resolution authorizing submission of the 2021-2022 Texas community Development Block Grant Program Application.
• A memorandum of understand between the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and LaPoynor Independent School District Police Department.
• The annual contract between the county and the Museum for East Texas Culture.
• The contracts between the county and Elkhart, Bethel-Cayuga, Frankston, Elmwood, and Tucker Volunteer Fire Departments.
• The sale of fireworks in celebration of San Jacinto Day from April 16 through April 21.
• A request from the District Attorney’s office to purchase desk out of capital outlay for $750.
• The sale of two surplus vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, among other surplus items to be sold at auction.
• And the purchase of 2007 Peterbilt 378 Dump Truck and a 2009 Mach Pinnacle Dump Truck for Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Department.
