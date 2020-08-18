Anderson County Commissioners Court began preparations for the Nov. 3 Presidential Election with a special meeting on Monday.
The Commissioners ordered the general election for the county and appointed election judges for the 2020-2021 term.
The list of judges approved by the court is suggested to Anderson County Election Clerk Casey Brown by the county Republican and Democratic Party Chairs.
You register to vote by Oct. 5 in order to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period for the November election by six days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Early voting will begin Oct. 13 and end Oct. 30.
Voters can apply for a mail-in ballots now.
Under current Texas law, mail-in ballots are available only if voters are 65 or older, disabled or ill, serving in the military, will be out of the county during the election period or are confined in jail.
The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the risk of “injuring the voter’s health.”
Election officials must receive such applications by Oct. 23.
Election officials generally must receive mail-in ballots by Election Day or the day after, depending on whether there is a postmark. Deadlines may differ for active military voters and other voters, depending on their specific circumstance.
Brown does not anticipate any issues with mail-in ballots for this election.
Mail-in ballots can also be hand delivered to the election office by the person voting on the ballot up until the day of election. They will not be accepted by hand delivery the day of election.
Despite the hype in national news about voting, polls and the coronavirus, Brown does not expect any out of the ordinary issues, except the practice of social distancing and other COVID-19 safe practices.
She asks voters to have necessary identification with them this fall during early voting and the general election to make the process run smoothly.
In Texas, voters are required to bring one of seven forms of ID with them to the polls: a driver's license, U.S. passport, U.S. military photo ID, Texas Personal Identification Card, photo U.S. citizenship certificate, or Texas Election Identification Certificate.
If voters do not have a photo ID or cannot reasonably obtain one, they may still vote upon signing a form and presenting an original copy of their Voter Registration Card, certified birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck with their name and address on it.
For more information on the election or voter information, contact the Anderson County Election Office at 903-723-7438.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.