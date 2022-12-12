The Anderson County Commissioners has approved the purchase of a Swiftwater boat and the formation of a county Swiftwater Rescue Team.
During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Ben Missildine, Chief of Slocum Volunteer Fire Department, presented a plan for the purchase of the boat and the formation of the rescue group. Missildine said that swiftwater rescues had become more prevalent in the community and were one of the more dangerous types of rescues emergency crew personnel participated in. Missildine explained the difference between jon boats and swift water rescue boats and the need for the speciality boat, noting that jon boats easily take on water and swift water rescue boats were made to not capsize.
It was established that the swiftwater boat would belong to the county and be available to any county volunteer fire department that needed use of it, as long as they were trained in swiftwater rescues and the use of the boat.
County Judge – Elect Carey McKinney was in attendance to ask the Commissioners to not take bids on buildings for the Anderson County Expo and Fairgrounds. The Court tabled action on authorizing the auditor's office to go out for bids on buildings for the expo and fairgrounds, to be located on Highway 19, but approved payment for construction drawings for the expo and fairgrounds to Ridge Building Solutions in the amount of $4,907.50.
The Court also tabled action on a grant request from Tennessee Colony Community Center for repairs to the building, which also serves as a Voter Box location for the county.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including payment of the bills, budget amendments, a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the city of Palestine for wayfinding signage and minutes from the meetings held on Nov. 4, Nov. 14 and Nov. 17,
• the preliminary plat for Dogwood Lake Residential Development, located on 2018 E. FM 323 in Palestine,
• payment to DACA Fire Equipment, Inc. for firefighting gear and equipment, with a total cost of $39,590 to be paid with ARPA funds,
• reimbursement to the Tucker Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of a VHF radio, brush truck winch and two chainsaws for brush truck in the amount of $3,949.54 to be paid with ARPA funds,
• the purchase of emergency lights, gloves, helmets and chainsaws, with accessories, for Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $7,353.14 to be paid with ARPA funds,
• reimbursement to Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of safety glasses in the amount of $216 to be paid with ARPA funds,
• the purchase and installation of generators for Norwood Water Supply Corporation in the amount of $167,972 to be paid with ARPA funds,
• the purchase of a tract of land containing .2750 acres in the Joseph Hertz Survey, Clock 952-1, Tract 12, in Elkhart, located next to the Precinct 1 Road and Bridge Department Barn, not to exceed $4,500,
• the transfer of the old Precinct 1 Constable truck to Precinct 1 Road and Bridge Department,
• authorization of up to $1,000 to be used by Constable Precinct 1 David Franklin to purchase fuel, to be paid out of ARPA funds,
• declaring equipment surplus for Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Department,
• an amending the 2023 Budget with regard to the Tax Assessor/Collector Salary Schedule,
• engaging with CapRisk Consulting to provide and actuarial evaluation for Anderson County’s other post employment benefits,
• the approval of up to $5,000 for the county employee recognition lunch expenditure,
• and authorization for the auditor’s office to go out for bids for Polyproylene culverts for the Anderson County road and Bridge Department.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 11:04 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.