Anderson County Commissioners, seeking to broaden the pool of applicants to provide medical services in the county jail, are preparing a request for proposal (RFP) for the annual contract.
An RFP allows the county to make its specifications for the contract known – then shop for the best price from vendors that can competently do the job. State requirements have not changed.
A notice of RFP also has been sent to the current jail medical provider, TAKET LLC.
TAKET LLC has, technically, worked for Anderson County for only one year. For years, however, TAKET's principals, Dr. Adam Corley and Nurse Tim Green, were individually contracted by Anderson County. Corley and Green formed TAKET LLC in 2016.
TAKET's $210,000 annual contract expires Dec. 31. After that, Anderson County will contract with TAKET on a month-to-month basis – if it hasn't chosen a new provider by then.
“Getting medical service groups to turn in proposals is not an easy feat,” County Judge Robert Johnston said. “It’s not a job everyone is clamoring to get.”
In September, Johnston told the Herald-Press companies he looked at last year did not guarantee the same service as did TAKET in 2018 – and most were more costly. TAKET, he said, gave the county the most “bang for its buck.”
Corley and Green, however, are now at the center of a $10-million wrongful death lawsuit, filed in federal court in August by the family of former prisoner Rhonda Newsome. Newsome, 50, died in a holding cell on June 15, 2018, with Green and Corley on-duty.
Her death came after Palestine Regional Medical Center notified Green that Newsome was in danger of imminent death without immediate medical attention, an investigation by the Texas Rangers found. Nearly seven hours later, however, Newsome still had not left the jail for the hospital. Medical staff also attempted to use a malfunctioning defibrillator on Newsome.
Video of Newsome, as well as jail and medical records, were available to Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor immediately after Newsome died. Nevertheless, Taylor recommended that the county award TAKET the no-bid contract.
