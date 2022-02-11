COVID-19 cases in Anderson County are up significantly in the last two weeks. On Thursday, Feb. 10, County Judge Robert Johnston said he was notified of 623 new confirmed and probable cases and one new death since the Jan. 27 count.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 7,574 in Anderson County since the first reported cases in March 2020. There are currently 5,782 reported recovered cases, 1,676 active cases and a total of 116 COVID deaths in Anderson County.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s, Walmart and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
Per CDC guidelines, children 5 to 11 years old can be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. Persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12. It is required that a parent or legal guardian be present with the minor as well as proof of age for the vaccine to be administered.
To find COVID-19 testing, vaccine, and therapeutic locations near you, please visit the following website to see a map of locations. https://tdem.texas.gov/covid-19/ or contact your doctor’s office.
For information on COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit the CDC website:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html
Please continue to follow current guidelines and any updates on COVID-19 from the CDC. Make sure to check ahead to learn what requirements may be in place for travel or activities so that you can plan accordingly and be fully prepared.
